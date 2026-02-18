CubeSmart $CUBE Holdings Lifted by Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 149.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,855 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in CubeSmart by 164,585.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 658,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth $1,583,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,986,000 after buying an additional 32,697 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 460,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 104,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.12.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 135.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on CUBE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company’s portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart’s facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

