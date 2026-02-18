Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Williams Trading

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Williams Trading’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Get Crocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. 141,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,955. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.37. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Crocs by 2,659.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,190 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,060,000 after purchasing an additional 366,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.