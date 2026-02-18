Critical Contrast: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK) and Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Telefonica Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Telefonica Brasil pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $10.36 billion 2.47 $1.03 billion $0.66 23.86 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $9.45 billion N/A $1.47 billion $1.35 15.68

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonica Brasil. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.37% 8.67% 4.75% PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 14.78% 13.86% 7.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica Brasil and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 2 3 2 1 2.25 PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk 0 2 0 0 2.00

Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus price target of $13.12, indicating a potential downside of 16.70%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk.

Volatility and Risk

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services. The Consumer segment provides fixed wireline, pay TV, and internet services; and other telecommunication services to home customers. The Enterprise segment offers end-to-end solution to corporate and institutions. The Wholesale and International Business segment provides interconnection services, broadband access, information technology services, data, and internet services to other licensed operator and institutions. The Other segment offers digital content products, big data, business to business commerce, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company also engages in leasing of towers, and digital support and other telecommunication services; provision of consultation service of hardware, computer software, and data center, as well as multimedia portal services; business management consulting; property development and management; trading service related to telecommunication, information, multimedia technology, entertainment, and investment; and digital content exchange hub services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.