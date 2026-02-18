Critical Analysis: Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nine Energy Service and TechnipFMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 0 0 0 1.00 TechnipFMC 0 2 12 1 2.93

TechnipFMC has a consensus price target of $48.58, indicating a potential downside of 22.61%. Given TechnipFMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechnipFMC is more favorable than Nine Energy Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

57.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of TechnipFMC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TechnipFMC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nine Energy Service and TechnipFMC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $571.17 million 0.04 -$41.08 million ($1.00) -0.59 TechnipFMC $9.08 billion 2.80 $842.90 million $2.24 28.03

TechnipFMC has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechnipFMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechnipFMC has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and TechnipFMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -7.17% N/A -11.52% TechnipFMC 9.67% 30.23% 9.72%

Summary

TechnipFMC beats Nine Energy Service on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides open hole and cemented completion tool products, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. It provides subsea production and processing system; flexible pipe; subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; vessels; robotics; well and asset services; and Subsea Studio for optimizing the development, execution, and operation of current and future subsea fields. The Surface Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and services products and systems used in land and shallow water exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. This segment offers drilling; surface wellheads and production trees systems; iComplete, a pressure control system; fracturing tree and manifold systems; flexible pipes; safety and integrity systems, multiphase meter modules, in-line separation and processing systems, and standard pumps; well control and integrity systems; separation and processing systems; skid systems; and flow measurement and automation solutions. It also offers planning, testing and installation, commissioning, operations, replacement and upgrade, maintenance, storage, preservation, intervention, integrity, decommissioning, and abandonment; and supplies flowline products and services. TechnipFMC plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

