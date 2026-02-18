Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,095 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,170,000 after buying an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 14.44%.Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

