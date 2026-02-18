Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COYA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of COYA opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.27. Coya Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,640,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,205,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coya Therapeutics by 199.5% during the third quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: COYA) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company’s scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya’s pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

