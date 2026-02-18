Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) CEO Sells $580,400.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) CEO David Ray Parker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,121,634.88. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Ray Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 17th, David Ray Parker sold 100,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $2,967,000.00.

On Friday, February 13th, David Ray Parker sold 15,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $426,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, David Ray Parker sold 27,400 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $803,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, David Ray Parker sold 70,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $2,033,500.00.

On Monday, February 9th, David Ray Parker sold 56,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $1,604,960.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of CVLG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 312,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,780. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $742.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group ( NYSE:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVLG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company’s core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.