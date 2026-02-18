Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,219,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $5,425,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,715 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,309 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Corteva by 566.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,247,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.