Contrasting Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) & Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH)

Cypherpunk Technologies (NASDAQ:CYPH – Get Free Report) and Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cypherpunk Technologies and Dare Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cypherpunk Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypherpunk Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 Dare Bioscience 1 0 2 0 2.33

Dare Bioscience has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.80%. Given Dare Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dare Bioscience is more favorable than Cypherpunk Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypherpunk Technologies N/A N/A -$67.56 million ($1.22) -0.60 Dare Bioscience -$57,130.00 -417.69 -$4.05 million ($1.87) -0.89

This table compares Cypherpunk Technologies and Dare Bioscience”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dare Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cypherpunk Technologies. Dare Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypherpunk Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cypherpunk Technologies and Dare Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypherpunk Technologies N/A -316.09% -176.06% Dare Bioscience N/A N/A -82.71%

Volatility and Risk

Cypherpunk Technologies has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Cypherpunk Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cypherpunk Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dare Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dare Bioscience beats Cypherpunk Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypherpunk Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase II clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has an option and license agreement with NovaRock, Adimab, and BeiGene, Ltd. to develop and commercialize DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dare Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. It is developing Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the female genitalia on demand for the treatment of female sexual arousal disorder; DARE-HRT1 to treat moderate to-severe vasomotor symptoms in menopausal hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia or pain during sexual intercourse; and DARE-CIN to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other human papillomavirus related pathologies. The company is also developing DARE-PDM1 for the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea; DARE-204 and DARE-214, an injectable formulations contraception of etonogestrel designed to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring designed to deliver bio-identical progesterone for luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan; and DARE-PTB1 for the prevention of preterm birth. In addition, it is developing DARE-LARC1, a contraceptive implant delivering levonorgestrel with a woman-centered design that controlled contraceptive option; DARE-LBT, a novel hydrogel formulation for vaginal delivery of live biotherapeutics to support vaginal health; DARE-GML, a multi-target antimicrobial agent; DARE-RH1, a novel approach to non-hormonal contraception for men and women by targeting the CatSper ion channel; and DARE-PTB2 for the prevention and treatment of idiopathic preterm birth through inhibition of a stress response protein. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypherpunk Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.