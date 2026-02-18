Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $26.3450, with a volume of 103933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.41.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Constellium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 6,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Featured Stories

