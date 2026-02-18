Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.The company had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.95 million, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.6%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -475.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 992.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in owning and leasing healthcare-related properties. The company’s portfolio is focused primarily on senior housing and care facilities, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, memory care units, independent living apartments and continuing care retirement communities. Through long‐term, triple‐net leases, Community Healthcare Trust seeks stable, predictable cash flows by partnering with experienced operators that manage day-to-day resident care and property operations.

As of the latest reporting, Community Healthcare Trust’s holdings span multiple regions across the United States, with properties located in both urban and suburban markets.

