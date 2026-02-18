Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 202,066 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 15th total of 160,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,811 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,888,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,123.45. The trade was a 2.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 209,000 shares of company stock worth $200,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COCP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

