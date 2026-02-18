CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 10.82. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,734.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

