Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431,003 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 212,973 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 2.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $29,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 110,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 301,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.93. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The mining company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.19. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 3,000,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $37,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edilson Camara bought 19,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $199,561.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,287.79. The trade was a 88.41% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.80 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.

The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.

