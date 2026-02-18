Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.40 and traded as high as $6.25. Citizens shares last traded at $5.9950, with a volume of 142,467 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Citizens Stock Up 3.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $311.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Citizens during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Citizens by 3,686.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (NYSE:CIA) is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Citizens Bank of Northern Arkansas, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses and corporate clients across Northern and Central Arkansas.

Citizens offers a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside lending solutions such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate loans and consumer installment loans.

