Citizens Jmp Upgrades Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) to “Outperform”

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna set a $22.00 price target on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

RSI opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $324.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 247,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $4,351,677.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 949,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,735.28. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,245.42. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 919,421 shares of company stock valued at $17,044,879 over the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 235,959 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

