Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,078 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $5,090,883.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,118,905.79. This represents a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,515 shares of company stock valued at $55,760,478. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $105.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $221.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. DA Davidson Reaffirmation

DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $225 price target (large implied upside vs. current levels), which supports bullish investor expectations. Positive Sentiment: QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. QSIC Customer Win

QSIC announced it is using Datadog to improve retail-media reliability — a commercial/partnership win that supports revenue/ADOPTION narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Investor Day Transcript

Datadog published an analyst/investor day transcript (useful for long-term model/strategy details), but the immediate market impact is unclear until new guidance or metrics emerge. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Zacks Trending Note

Zacks flagged DDOG as a “trending” stock—higher attention/volume can amplify moves but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified.

Reports show a “large increase” in short interest for February, but the published figures appear to be zero/NaN — likely a data/reporting error; treat this as unreliable until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Cut

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $150 from $220 (while keeping Overweight), lowering near-term upside expectations and likely putting downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Datadog’s CTO sold about $5.47M in stock — a sizable insider disposition that can be perceived negatively by the market even if motivated by diversification or liquidity needs. Insider Sale

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.