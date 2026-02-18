Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,037 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $56.10 and a 12 month high of $109.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

