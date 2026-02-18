Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,037 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major strategists remain bullish on the medium-term gold outlook, with UBS predicting a strong target that supports ETFs like GLDM. Gold price will hit $6,200 by June, precious, industrial metals set for further gains as volatility eases – UBS’ Schnider
- Positive Sentiment: ANZ projects higher Q2 gold prices, reinforcing longer‑term demand expectations that can support GLDM inflows when volatility subsides. ANZ sees gold hitting $5,800 an ounce in the second quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators argue the current pullback is a reset within a broader bull market rather than a trend reversal, suggesting buyers may step in on dips and provide support for GLDM. Gold’s pullback is a reset, not the end of the metals bull market – American Pacific CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Technical commentators highlight bounce potential from near-term support levels (including the 50‑day moving average), indicating a possible rebound that could stabilize GLDM. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bounce Potential From Key Support Levels
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term technical analysis urges watching the 50‑day MA and key intra‑day entry levels — useful for traders but not a definitive directional trigger for GLDM flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: FOMC Minutes Loom as XAU Tests $4,900 Support – $5,000 Recovery Possible?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several intraday analyses note consolidation and dip-buying within a broader bullish structure — this keeps GLDM’s medium-term thesis intact but does not preclude near-term volatility. Gold and Silver Analysis: Holiday Trading Drives Consolidation Within Bullish Structure
- Negative Sentiment: Reports of weak long liquidation and broad selling pressure in futures markets have driven near-term losses in gold and pressured GLDM. Gold, silver see strong losses amid weak long liquidation
- Negative Sentiment: Position adjustments ahead of U.S.–Iran talks and the start of diplomatic engagement have reduced immediate safe‑haven demand, contributing to gold’s fall and weighing on GLDM. Gold and Silver Prices Fall as U.S.-Iran Talks Begin. Trump Says Tehran Wants a Deal.
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes possible pre‑talk position adjustments and lower liquidity that exacerbated the selloff, pressuring short‑term ETF flows. Gold Falls on Possible Position Adjustments Before U.S.-Iran Talks
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
