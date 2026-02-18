Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Lamb Weston $LW

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

