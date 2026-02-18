ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 185,187 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 219,601 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COFS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $431.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.58. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory A. Mcconnell purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,012.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,988. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Petty sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,122.92. This represents a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 617.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Jackson, Michigan. Through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank, it provides a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in community banking, spanning retail deposits, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management solutions.

ChoiceOne Bank offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of its customers.

