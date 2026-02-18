Cercano Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cercano Management LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70,893 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $289.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

