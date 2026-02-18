Cercano Management LLC Sells 29,364 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Cercano Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,364 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE COF opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $143.22 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.40 and its 200 day moving average is $223.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravi Raghu sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,250. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,131,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

