Cercano Management LLC Sells 208,601 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Cercano Management LLC trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208,601 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, insider Peter W. Carter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,020,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 421,744 shares in the company, valued at $31,554,886.08. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This trade represents a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,550 shares of company stock valued at $37,101,667. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

