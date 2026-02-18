Cercano Management LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Cercano Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $448.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $261.25 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.36 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $428.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

