Cercano Management LLC Buys Shares of 399,037 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 399,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,791,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 288.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 491,525 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,015,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,716,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of FLJP stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.