Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Centrica PLC (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 18279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

