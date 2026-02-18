CenterBook Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,425,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,613,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,228,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,837,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 586,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Clear Str cut shares of Tetra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Technologies from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of Tetra Technologies stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra’s integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

