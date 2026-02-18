CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 165,605 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165,605 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 761.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $57,255.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,708.50. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 157,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,815 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 4.9%

ENPH opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $343.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Glj Research set a $21.70 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

