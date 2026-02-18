CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,826 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,465,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 179,693 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,915,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 24.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 225,865 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 158.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 694,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 157.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 365,591 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

WEAV stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $445.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In other news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $66,247.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 527,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,408.95. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications is a technology company that provides integrated communications and customer management solutions tailored for small- to medium-sized local businesses. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, the company developed a cloud-based platform that unifies voice calling, business texting, appointment reminders and payment processing within a single interface.

The platform’s core offerings include a unified business phone system, two-way texting, automated appointment and recall reminders, secure payment acceptance and a basic customer relationship management module.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.