CenterBook Partners LP Has $5.22 Million Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208,088 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 899,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 655.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 596,841 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Courtney Spencer sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $378,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,491.60. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tonya Williams Bradford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,517.28. The trade was a 17.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 0.6%

LOB opened at $40.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the parent of Live Oak Banking Company and Live Oak Bank. The company specializes in small business and commercial lending, offering a suite of financing solutions that includes U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) and 504 loans, equipment finance, commercial real estate loans, and industry-specific lending programs. Live Oak Bancshares combines a digital-first banking platform with a team of lending specialists to serve customers across all 50 states.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilmington, Live Oak Bancshares was chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to focus on underserved small business sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.