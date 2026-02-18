CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 513.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,693 shares during the period. Solaris Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,515,000 after purchasing an additional 224,021 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 11.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,504,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 10.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares during the period. Goodlander Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $19,803,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $19,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, CEO Amanda M. Brock bought 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,761.20. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague bought 2,310 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 106,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,835.45. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEI opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $61.36.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

