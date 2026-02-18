Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.00. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.67.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,825,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,650. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market cap of C$10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.98 and a 52-week high of C$18.04.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.