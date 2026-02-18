Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 358.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,685. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $9,402,458.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 434,511 shares of company stock worth $45,580,887 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ GH opened at $107.11 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 1.63.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

