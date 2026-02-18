Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,264 Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,148.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.79%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

