Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,164 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 138.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company’s core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

