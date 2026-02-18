Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.80. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

