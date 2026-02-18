Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,144,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after acquiring an additional 281,395 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 211,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

