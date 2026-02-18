CannabisCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $159.49 Thousand (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $159.49 thousand and approximately $4.58 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 122% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,520.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.44 or 0.00828556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00504470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.80 or 0.00421797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 335,752,783 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

