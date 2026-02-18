Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Stock Price

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETOR opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. eToro Group has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of eToro Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 256,861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in eToro Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,842,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in eToro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,624,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eToro Group by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 399,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 291,985 shares during the period.

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

