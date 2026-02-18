Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Stock Price

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded eToro Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut eToro Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eToro Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eToro Group
eToro Group Trading Up 20.4%
eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eToro Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of eToro Group by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 256,861 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in eToro Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,842,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in eToro Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,624,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of eToro Group by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 399,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 291,985 shares during the period.
Trending Headlines about eToro Group
Here are the key news stories impacting eToro Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong revenue — eToro reported adjusted EPS of $0.71 (above estimates) and $3.87B revenue, beating consensus and driving initial upside. Reuters: Trading platform eToro beats profit estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Buyback hike — Management expanded the share repurchase program by $100 million, a direct capital-return action that supports EPS and reduces float. ArabianBusiness: eToro expands share buyback
- Positive Sentiment: New product and diversification — eToro launched 24/7 gold trading and highlighted product expansion to attract crypto and commodity flows, supporting non-crypto revenue streams. Fox Business video: eToro launches 24/7 gold trading
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — Large call buying (8,745 calls, ~407% above average) indicates short-term bullish positioning by derivatives traders. (market activity report)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and strategy — CEO and earnings call discussed tokenization and AI-driven trading as long-term growth levers; useful strategically but execution timeframe uncertain. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal — Stock recently cleared its 50-day moving average, which can attract technical buyers but doesn’t guarantee momentum continuation. MSN: ETOR broke above 50-day MA
- Negative Sentiment: User-growth concerns — Coverage flags that eToro is facing challenges growing active users, which could cap long-term revenue growth if not addressed. Invezz: eToro struggling with user growth
- Negative Sentiment: Crypto volume weakness — Reports note a crypto trading plunge that pressured parts of eToro’s business; earnings beat came despite that headwind, but sustained crypto weakness could weigh on future results. MarketWatch: Earnings beat despite crypto plunge
eToro Group Company Profile
eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETOR) is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.
A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eToro Group
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Gold Is About to Do Something It Hasn’t in 90 Years
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.