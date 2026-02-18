Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $390.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.89. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.43, for a total value of $1,863,470.70. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,897,557.03. The trade was a 21.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,586,960. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 56,475 shares of company stock worth $18,505,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,922,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10,159.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,953,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,129,000 after buying an additional 2,924,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,314,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,866,739,000 after acquiring an additional 731,788 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,746,000 after acquiring an additional 622,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,124,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,470,000 after acquiring an additional 615,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

