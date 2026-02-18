Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.52.

BLDR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.93. 145,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,444. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,930.4% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

