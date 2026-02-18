Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.52.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,930.4% during the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 98,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,002,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Management gave 2026 revenue guidance with an upper bound above Street consensus (guidance range $14.8B–$15.8B vs. ~$15.2B consensus), offering some upside if demand stabilizes and helping limit downside after the print. Business Wire — Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Acquisitions provided partial offset to weaker organic sales in Q4, cushioning revenue decline but not enough to prevent a miss. Business Wire — Q4 Results & 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed estimates: EPS of $1.12 vs. ~ $1.30 consensus and revenue $3.36B vs. ~$3.46B, with net sales down ~12% YoY — the core reason shares sold off after the release. Earnings Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Company warned annual profit margin will come in below estimates as weak housing demand and pricing pressure persist — a forward-looking hit to profitability that pressured sentiment. Reuters — Margin Forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Annual/quarterly sales declines reported (annual sales down ~7.4% noted by industry coverage); multiple outlets noted the sales shortfall and subsequent intra-day share weakness. MDM — Sales Fall 7.4%
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Robert W. Baird cut its price target from $135 to $125 and moved to a Neutral rating — a downgrade that reduces broker-driven upside and signals caution. Benzinga — Baird PT Cut
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials posted (earnings call transcript, slide deck) provide detail on drivers and cost/margin plans; these will be used by analysts to refine models. Investor Slide Deck
Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.
The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.
