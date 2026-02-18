BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HWM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $258.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

HWM stock opened at $251.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $256.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $1,633,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,806,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356,077 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after buying an additional 801,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.



Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

