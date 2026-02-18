BTIG Research Cuts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.13. Docusign has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,827,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,365.60. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $944,183.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,561.01. The trade was a 16.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,260. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.1% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

