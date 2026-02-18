BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Hold Rating

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

BTGO stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. BTGO has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

In other BTGO news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,941,957.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 311,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,115.32. This trade represents a 27.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Chen Fang sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $4,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 1,233,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,648,639.34. The trade was a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757 in the last ninety days.

Positive Sentiment: Several large brokers initiated coverage with bullish ratings and sizable price targets (many in the $15–$18 range), signaling strong analyst conviction about upside potential—Citigroup: Buy, $18 target (~73% upside). Article

Canaccord and Wedbush started coverage with Buy/Outperform ratings and $15 targets (~44% upside), while Wells Fargo gave an Overweight with a $13 target (~25% upside). Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and an $11.50 target (~11% upside), which tempers the otherwise bullish slate. Article

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and an $11.50 target (~11% upside), which tempers the otherwise bullish slate. Neutral Sentiment: Independent analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) highlights BitGo’s solid growth prospects but warns that crypto volatility and margin risks justify a Hold stance for some investors — a reminder of sector-specific risk. Article

Independent analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) highlights BitGo’s solid growth prospects but warns that crypto volatility and margin risks justify a Hold stance for some investors — a reminder of sector-specific risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst starts, BTGO is trading down today on below-average volume (current intraday volume is lower than the stock’s recent average), suggesting profit‑taking, hesitation, or broader market/crypto weakness is outweighing the new buy signals.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

