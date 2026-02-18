BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 840226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Key Stories Impacting BTGO

Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several large brokers initiated coverage with bullish ratings and sizable price targets (many in the $15–$18 range), signaling strong analyst conviction about upside potential—Citigroup: Buy, $18 target (~73% upside). Article

Several large brokers initiated coverage with bullish ratings and sizable price targets (many in the $15–$18 range), signaling strong analyst conviction about upside potential—Citigroup: Buy, $18 target (~73% upside). Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig Hallum both started coverage with Overweight/Buy and $18 targets (each ~73% upside), reinforcing the bullish cohort. Article

Cantor Fitzgerald and Craig Hallum both started coverage with Overweight/Buy and $18 targets (each ~73% upside), reinforcing the bullish cohort. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank, Compass Point, Mizuho, and Rosenblatt initiated Buy ratings with $17 targets (~64% upside), pointing to conviction among mid‑to‑large brokers (no direct link available for all firms).

Deutsche Bank, Compass Point, Mizuho, and Rosenblatt initiated Buy ratings with $17 targets (~64% upside), pointing to conviction among mid‑to‑large brokers (no direct link available for all firms). Positive Sentiment: Canaccord and Wedbush started coverage with Buy/Outperform ratings and $15 targets (~44% upside), while Wells Fargo gave an Overweight with a $13 target (~25% upside). Article

Canaccord and Wedbush started coverage with Buy/Outperform ratings and $15 targets (~44% upside), while Wells Fargo gave an Overweight with a $13 target (~25% upside). Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and an $11.50 target (~11% upside), which tempers the otherwise bullish slate. Article

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and an $11.50 target (~11% upside), which tempers the otherwise bullish slate. Neutral Sentiment: Independent analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) highlights BitGo’s solid growth prospects but warns that crypto volatility and margin risks justify a Hold stance for some investors — a reminder of sector-specific risk. Article

Independent analyst commentary (TipRanks summary) highlights BitGo’s solid growth prospects but warns that crypto volatility and margin risks justify a Hold stance for some investors — a reminder of sector-specific risk. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst starts, BTGO is trading down today on below-average volume (current intraday volume is lower than the stock’s recent average), suggesting profit‑taking, hesitation, or broader market/crypto weakness is outweighing the new buy signals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BTGO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.05.

BTGO Trading Down 3.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,115.32. The trade was a 27.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

About BTGO

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

