BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.77 and last traded at GBX 1.77. 981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 518,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80.

BSF Enterprise Stock Down 10.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.38.

BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSF Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

