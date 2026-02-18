Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.67 and traded as high as C$52.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$52.79, with a volume of 489,058 shares.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of C$24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.The firm had revenue of C$8.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 0.9401645 EPS for the current year.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry. The company’s segments consist of Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Brazil and also has a presence in Australia, Colombia, United Kingdom, Canada, United States of America, Chile, Peru, India, and other countries.

