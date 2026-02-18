Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.9250, with a volume of 5820273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.75 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 0.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 906,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) is one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

