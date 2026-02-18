Brokers Issue Forecasts for Graco’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Graco had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on Graco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGG

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. Graco has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.19%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $263,999.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,419.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $195,757.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,918.76. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,394 shares of company stock worth $1,739,326 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Graco by 316.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 42.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.