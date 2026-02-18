Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Update

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,862 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 12,475 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility. BDGS was launched on May 11, 2023 and is managed by Bridges.

